WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 675,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 318,978 shares.The stock last traded at $31.68 and had previously closed at $31.94.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

