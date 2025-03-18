Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $187.59 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $81,522.63 or 0.99864149 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.53 billion and approximately $187.59 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,190.52 or 0.99457319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 129,177 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC20 token on Ethereum, backed 1:1 by Bitcoin (BTC). Launched in January 2019, it bridges Bitcoin’s liquidity into Ethereum’s ecosystem, enabling its use in decentralised applications (dApps), decentralised exchanges (DEXs), and DeFi protocols. WBTC tokens are fully backed by Bitcoin held securely by custodians, with all transactions and reserves transparently auditable on-chain. The wrapping process involves three stages: receiving, minting, and burning, ensuring seamless conversion between Bitcoin and WBTC. Initially created by BitGo, Kyber Network, and Ren, WBTC is governed by the WBTC DAO, a decentralised organisation overseeing merchants and custodians. WBTC is compatible with Ethereum wallets and dApps and supports cross-chain interoperability, being available on Ethereum, Base, Kava, and Osmosis. Its primary use cases include providing liquidity to DEXs, enabling DeFi participation, and facilitating Bitcoin’s integration with smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.