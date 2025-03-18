Wrapped XDC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.61 or 1.00081353 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,430,002 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

