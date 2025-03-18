Xponance Inc. Has $15.81 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,424,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.21 and a 200-day moving average of $280.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

