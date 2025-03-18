XYO Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $140.79 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00004296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01062304 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $7,266,378.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.