Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $32.63 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Zcash has a market cap of $518.37 million and $58.48 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00040153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,905,531 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,821 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

