ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, Zacks reports. ZKH Group had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

ZKH Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ZKH opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. ZKH Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

ZKH Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.