ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, Zacks reports. ZKH Group had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.
ZKH Group Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ZKH opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. ZKH Group has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.
ZKH Group Company Profile
