12,988 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

