Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.15 and last traded at $104.86. 19,535,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 44,178,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.