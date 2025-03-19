Aecon Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Aecon Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ARE opened at C$17.89 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.03 and a 52-week high of C$29.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
Featured Stories
