Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at C$17.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.03 and a 52-week high of C$29.70.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.