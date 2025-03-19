Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Shares of ARE opened at C$17.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.03 and a 52-week high of C$29.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
