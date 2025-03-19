AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Buys £6,000 in Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,800.31).

AFC Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AFC stock traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.62 ($0.09). 24,397,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,386. The company has a market capitalization of £56.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.96. AFC Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.06 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.24 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.62.

AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

