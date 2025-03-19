AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.