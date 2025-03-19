Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.50. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 174,760 shares changing hands.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$679.16 million, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Almonty Industries

In other Almonty Industries news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$60,040.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $98,860. Corporate insiders own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

