AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.03

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 4.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $16.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
AMEN Properties Trading Up 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:AMEN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $516.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.96. AMEN Properties has a 52-week low of $441.01 and a 52-week high of $600.00.
About AMEN Properties
