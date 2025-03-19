American Healthcare REIT’s (AHR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.
AHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
