Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 12,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,914,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,442. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.