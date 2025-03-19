Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 911.02 ($11.84) and traded as low as GBX 865 ($11.25). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.77), with a volume of 1,027 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a market cap of £143.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 898.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 910.52.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

