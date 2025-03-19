Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 911.02 ($11.84) and traded as low as GBX 865 ($11.25). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.77), with a volume of 1,027 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.1 %
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
