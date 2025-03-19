BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.16 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 139.40 ($1.81). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.81), with a volume of 7,509,893 shares changing hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £988.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.23.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.

BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.

