Bridgette P. Heller Sells 352 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $24,756.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,379.01. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DexCom Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,302,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

