Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires Shares of 38,478 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
