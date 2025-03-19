CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Up 20% – What’s Next?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 157,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
CanAsia Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
