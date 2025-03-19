Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,485,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 17,193,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 52,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.54. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.80 and a 12-month high of C$8.49.
About Capstone Copper
