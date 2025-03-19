Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,485,100 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 17,193,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 52,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.54. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.80 and a 12-month high of C$8.49.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.