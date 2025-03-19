CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,295. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

