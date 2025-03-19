Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 784,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 938,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,921.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLNXF stock remained flat at $33.63 on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

