Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 784,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 938,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,921.0 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of CLNXF stock remained flat at $33.63 on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35.
About Cellnex Telecom
