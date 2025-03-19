CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.09 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.78). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.80), with a volume of 13,869,479 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 148,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £320,246.80 ($416,608.30). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 149,350 shares of company stock worth $32,114,482. Company insiders own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
