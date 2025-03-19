Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.75 ($18.41) and traded as high as €24.22 ($26.62). Commerzbank shares last traded at €23.75 ($26.10), with a volume of 8,215,214 shares changing hands.

Commerzbank Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.90.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

