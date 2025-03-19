Dawn Elizabeth De Lima Sells 64,802 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.16, for a total transaction of C$4,481,913.69.

Dawn Elizabeth De Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 50,685 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.27, for a total transaction of C$3,206,915.98.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE TRP traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,406. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$43.83 and a 1 year high of C$70.32. The stock has a market cap of C$71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.