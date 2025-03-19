Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 460,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 181,680 shares.The stock last traded at $23.68 and had previously closed at $23.82.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,753,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,401,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6,022.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 677,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 666,799 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,267,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,660,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

