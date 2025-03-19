Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.87. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 32,079,339 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

