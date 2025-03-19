Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.87. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 32,079,339 shares traded.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Cash Cow Stocks Leading Their Sectors in Free Cash Flow Margins
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.