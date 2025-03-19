DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 140,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,709. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,595,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.