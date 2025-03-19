DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 140,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,709. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
