Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Update

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Equus Total Return Price Performance
EQS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. Equus Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.
About Equus Total Return
