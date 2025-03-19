Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Update

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EQS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. Equus Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

