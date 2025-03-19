Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.54. Evotec shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 4,948 shares traded.

Evotec Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Evotec by 29.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 602,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

