Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.12 and traded as high as C$13.35. Extendicare shares last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 305,519 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cormark upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Extendicare Trading Up 0.5 %
Extendicare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.