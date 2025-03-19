Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.12 and traded as high as C$13.35. Extendicare shares last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 305,519 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cormark upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

