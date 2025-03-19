First Financial Bankshares Inc Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

