First Financial Bankshares Inc Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.90.
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
