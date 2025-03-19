First Financial Bankshares Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 317,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $323.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.01 and a 200-day moving average of $336.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

