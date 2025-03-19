Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.14 million. Five Below also updated its FY26 guidance to $4.10-$4.72 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.75. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $209.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.