Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $173,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFC stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 109,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

