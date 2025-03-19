Fox Hill Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $682,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $830.11 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $983.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

