FreeGulliver LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FreeGulliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.6% of FreeGulliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.7 %

QQQ stock opened at $474.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $299.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

