FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on FVR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
FrontView REIT Price Performance
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
