FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAIM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIM Free Report ) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.