FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTAIM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Cash Cow Stocks Leading Their Sectors in Free Cash Flow Margins
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.