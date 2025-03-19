Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,533. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.