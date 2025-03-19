Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $633,469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $447.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.73 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.