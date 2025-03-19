Generali Investments Management Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

