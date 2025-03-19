GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $414,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 471,350.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

