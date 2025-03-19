Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.90. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

