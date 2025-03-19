Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) & Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) Financial Analysis

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Green Thumb Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $16.75 million 1.45 $11.50 million N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.25 $36.27 million $0.30 20.70

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. Its segments include refined teas and processed teas. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

