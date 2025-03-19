Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $5.69. Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

