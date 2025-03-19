Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.99 and traded as low as C$39.48. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.71, with a volume of 13,898 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCG.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$896.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.98.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

